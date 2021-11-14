Langfords, Boston College outlast Fairfield 72-64

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 17 points and Demarr Langford Jr. scored 16 and Boston College fought off a spirited Fairfield effort beating the Stags 72-64. Boston College never trailed but Fairfield proved resilient. BC led 33-27 at halftime, and a 10-3 run to start the second half made it a 13-point margin. Fairfield (0-2) used a 10-4 run to get within 47-40 before BC countered with a 13-6 stretch to make it 60-46 with 6:30 left. Supreme Cook scored 16 for Fairfield.