Leibel, Tomlinson win powerboat world title in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Offshore powerboat racers Lorne Leibel and John Tomlinson piloted Canada Homes to a Super Cat class world championship Sunday, the third and final racing day of the Race World Offshore Key West Championships in the Florida Keys. Driver Leibel of Toronto and throttleman Tomlinson of Miami pulled ahead of M-Con, which easily won the first two races Wednesday and Friday, after the 38-foot Skater broke down on the fifth lap of Sunday’s race.