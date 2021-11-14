Lopsided loss proof Cardinals need Kyler, D-Hop back soon

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals had a rough afternoon without two of their main playmakers. Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed their second straight game because of injuries and the Carolina Panthers took advantage, beating the shorthanded Cardinals 34-10. Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum said the team wasn’t going to let one very bad day change what’s been a very good season to this point. The right tackle added that there’s “no reason to think the sky is falling.” But there’s little doubt the Cardinals need Murray and Hopkins back on the field if they are to stay in the league’s elite.