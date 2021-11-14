Matharu, No. 25 Texas women jolt third-ranked Stanford 61-56

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Matharu made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:06 to play and two more in the closing minutes, freshman Rori Harmon scored 21 points and No. 25 Texas jolted defending national champion and third-ranked Stanford 61-56. Ashten Prechtel’s 3-pointer with 18 seconds left got Stanford within 57-54. Harmon then converted two free throws to help Texas hang on. The Longorns improved to 2-0. They excelled in their first big nonconference test after beating New Orleans 131-36 in the season opener Tuesday. Stanford led 40-35 in a defensive matchup going into the final 10 minutes before Matharu took over. She finished with 17 points. Lexie Hull scored 16 points for Stanford, which is 1-1.