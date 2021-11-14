Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:34 PM

Mikulasikova paces No. 17 Ohio State women to 86-48 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova tied her career high, scoring 19 points to pace the Ohio State women, tied at No. 17 in the rankings, to an 86-48 victory over Norfolk State. Eleven of 12 Buckeyes scored, with Taylor Mikesell coming off the bench to drain four 3-pointers and add 12 points. Jacy Sheldon missed her only shot from the floor, a 3, but added 10 points on a perfect 10-of-10 at the foul line. Ohio State was 22 of 28 at the line. Janay Turner and Tatiana Jones paced the Spartans with 11 points apiece.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content