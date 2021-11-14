Oilers’ Yamamoto scores in last minute in 5-4 win over Blues

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored in the final minute as the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 Sunday night. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton. The Oilers hadn’t won in St. Louis since Dec. 5, 2018. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves for the Oilers. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Bortuzzo scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington stopped 27 as St. Louis lost its third straight game.