Texas Tech becomes bowl eligible amid coaching transition

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

When Texas Tech fired its football coach last month, the players had little choice but to move on. And now they’ve secured bowl eligibility for the school for the first time since 2017. The Red Raiders earned their sixth victory in dramatic fashion, beating Iowa State 41-38 on a 62-yard field goal by Jonathan Garibay. Texas Tech’s first five wins this season came under Matt Wells, who was fired and replaced by interim coach Sonny Cumbie. Joey McGuire has been named as the long-term replacement, but Cumbie is continuing as the interim. There are now 60 teams that have reached bowl eligibility. East Carolina beat Memphis 30-29 in overtime Saturday to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015.