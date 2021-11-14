White struggles, Jets defense can’t stop Bills in ugly loss

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The points keep piling up against the New York Jets. The losses, too. And now even the feel-good story of the season with Mike White’s unexpected emergence is taking a bad turn. The Jets fell to 2-7 with an embarrassing 45-17 beatdown by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. White made his third straight start in place of the injured Zach Wilson and threw four interceptions. The defense got pounded again by allowing 489 yards to Buffalo. The Jets have given up 175 points in their past four games and Robert Saleh says the defense isn’t nearly where it needs to be.