With problems all around, Herbert’s Bolts take 3rd loss in 4

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — When Justin Herbert and rookie head coach Brandon Staley won four of their first five games together the Los Angeles Chargers appeared to be at the start of something special. They’ve taken three defeats in their ensuing four games instead. The midseason skid culminated with a 27-20 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in which both the offense and defense were respectable but not impressive. Despite blowing a third-quarter lead and getting soundly outgained at home by an opponent with a losing record, Herbert and his teammates insist they’ve got enough time to prevent this season from going sideways