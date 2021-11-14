Skip to Content
WTA CEO calls for investigation of China assault allegation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The head of the women’s professional tennis tour is calling for a full investigation of sexual assault allegations made by a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion from China against a former top government official in that country. Earlier this month, Peng Shuai, a former No. 1-ranked doubles player, wrote in a lengthy social media post that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals following a round of tennis three years ago. WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon says “the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship.”

