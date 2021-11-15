Cal holds off San Diego 75-70 for first win of season

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grant Anticevich scored 17 points and California held off San Diego 75-70 in nonconference play Monday night to pick up its first victory of the season. Anticevich knocked down 5 of 8 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-point tries, to help the Golden Bears (1-2) pull away from a 32-all tie at halftime. Jordan Shepherd scored 14 with four assists, while Andre Kelly pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds. Joel Brown added 12 points and five assists. Joey Calcaterra topped the Toreros (2-1) with 18 points, sinking 4 of 6 from distance.