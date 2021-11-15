Djokovic beats Ruud at ATP Finals for 6th straight win

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has extended his winning streak to six matches with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud to open his campaign at the ATP Finals. Djokovic returned this month and won the Paris Masters following a two-month break after his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final. He’s now attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players. The victory gave Djokovic an early lead atop the Green Group in round-robin play. Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Andrey Rublev later. Medvedev and Alexander Zverev won in the Red Group on Sunday as the tournament made its debut in Turin after 12 years in London.