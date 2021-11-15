Eastern Washington steamrolls Walla Walla U 111-71

CHENEY, Wash. — Freshman Steele Venters had a career-high 27 points and freshman Ethan Price finished with a double-double as Eastern Washington rolled past Walla Walla University 111-71 in nonconference play for its first win of the season. Venters hit 9 of 13 shots from the floor and all eight of his free throws for the Eagles (1-2). Price scored 19 on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double. KiAndre Gaddy had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolves.