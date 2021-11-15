FIU says Butch Davis won’t return after this season

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Butch Davis will not be back as FIU’s football coach in 2022, and the search for a new coach will not begin until the school’s hiring of a new athletic director is completed. FIU announced the decision on Monday night. The Panthers have two games left in Davis’ fifth season at the school. FIU has one win this season, against lower-division Long Island University. The Panthers are 1-16 since stunning Miami 30-24 on Nov. 23, 2019. Davis has also coached at Miami and North Carolina and in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.