Fowler lifts Sacramento St. over Cal Poly 58-57

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler scored 14 points, including a three-point play with six seconds remaining, and Sacramento State defeated Cal Poly 58-57. After Fowler gave the Hornets the lead, Cal Poly’s Jacob Davison missed a jumper as time ran out. William FitzPatrick had 14 points for Sacramento State. Teiano Hardee added 11 points. Jonathan Komagum had three blocks. Alimamy Koroma had 19 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Davison had 10 points and six rebounds.