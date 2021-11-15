Iginla highlights class inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

TORONTO (AP) — The Hockey Hall of Fame’s pandemic class finally got its moment in the spotlight. Jarome Iginla headlined the five players and one executive enshrined Monday night — a year later than originally intended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former captain of the Calgary Flames was joined by Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson and Canadian women’s national team goalie Kim St-Pierre, while Ken Holland went in as a builder to round out the group voted in by the hall’s 18-member selection committee nearly 17 months ago.