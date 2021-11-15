Juzang scores 25, No. 2 UCLA beats Long Beach St. 100-79

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 25 points and No. 2 UCLA pulled away in a dominant second half to beat Long Beach State 100-79. Jules Bernard added 22 points — one off his career high — and a career-high seven assists for the Bruins. The senior was 8 of 11 from the floor, 4 of 5 from 3-point range, made both of his free throws and had five rebounds. UCLA improved to 3-0. Joel Murray scored a career-high 30 points and had nine of his team’s 25 turnovers. Colin Slater had career highs of 27 points and five 3-pointers for the Beach in the team’s second game of the season.