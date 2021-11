LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Maxwell Land had 19 points to lead six St. Francis (Pa.) players in double figures as the Red Flash easily beat Franciscan University 100-54. Myles Thompson added 17 points for the Red Flash on Monday night. Ronell Giles Jr. chipped in 14, Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 13 and Mark Flagg had 11. Colton Hage led the Barons with 11 points.