Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick placed on COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, where he joins quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Teams are not required to release information whether players are vaccinated. If Fitzpatrick is, he would be required to be free of symptoms and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he is not vaccinated, the playmaking defensive back could be sidelined for at least 10 days. Roethlisberger sat out Sunday’s 16-16 tie with winless Detroit and his return for next week’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain.