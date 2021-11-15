Tatum scores 23, Celtics beat Cavaliers 98-92 to split set

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and Dennis Schroder had six points in the final 76 seconds as the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-92, splitting their two-game set at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Al Horford had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Schroder and Marcus Smart each scored 14 as Boston won for the third time in four games. Ricky Rubio scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for the Cavaliers, but rookie Evan Mobley missed all 11 of his field goal attempts before heading into the locker room for undisclosed reasons early in the fourth quarter.