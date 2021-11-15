Texans focus on eliminating mistakes as they try to end skid

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach David Culley insists the Texans are working hard to be competitive each week and are not throwing in the towel in hopes of gaining a higher draft pick. The first-year coach was asked why he’s sticking with veteran Tyrod Taylor at quarterback instead of using these last eight games to develop rookie Davis Mills and focus on the future with Houston’s season already lost after dropping the past eight games before Sunday’s bye. “Our football team basically goes out and tries to win the next ballgame,” Culley said.