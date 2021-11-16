AP source: Blue Jays get Berrios for seven years, $131M

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — A person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher José Berríos to a seven-year, $131-million deal, pending a physical. The Blue Jays won the pursuit for Berríos at the July trade deadline by acquiring the right-hander from the Minnesota Twins. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season. Berrios went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto. The 27-year-old Berríos was Minnesota’s unquestioned ace, a two-time All-Star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game.