IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 issued a public reprimand and fined Baylor $25,000 because fans stormed the field before time expired in the No. 11 Bears’ 27-14 victory Saturday over Oklahoma, and then again after the game was actually over. Baylor coach Dave Aranda had called timeout with three seconds remaining, and the field had to be cleared for the game-ending field goal.