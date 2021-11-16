Ex-Montana women’s basketball coach sues for discrimination

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Former University of Montana women’s basketball coach Shannon Schweyen has filed a federal lawsuit against the university, alleging she was the victim of sexual discrimination in her employment. The lawsuit says she received a base salary 20% less than the men’s coach, who was hired at the same time and who had less coaching experience. She also alleges her contract was not renewed after two players entered the NCAA transfer portal, even though the men’s basketball team had players leave and the coach was not fired. The university says it disagrees with Schweyen’s allegations and will defend itself. Schweyen’s teams posted a 52-69 record over four seasons.