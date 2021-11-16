Injured US forward Hoppe out for at least 6 more weeks

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Mallorca says American forward Matthew Hoppe will be sidelined for at least six more weeks with a muscle injury. Hoppe hurt his right thigh in a training session on Nov. 6 ahead of Mallorca’s 2-2 draw at home against Elche in the Spanish league. The club says he still has six to eight weeks of recovery time. The 20-year-old Hoppe has appeared in only two matches since joining Mallorca from German club Schalke this season. His last game with Mallorca was a 6-1 loss at Real Madrid.