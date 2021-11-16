IOC gives sports new advice on transgender athlete rules

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC is aiming to help sports write fair, inclusive eligibility rules for transgender and intersex athletes. The Olympic body has now published advice shifting the focus from individual athlete testosterone levels and calling for evidence to prove when a performance advantage exists. The IOC says no athlete should be excluded from competing based on an “unverified, alleged or perceived unfair competitive advantage due to their sex variations, physical appearance and/or transgender status.” The 10 principles documented follow years of consultation with medical and human rights experts and athletes. It’s not legally binding on governing bodies which regulate their own sports.