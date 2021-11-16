Muguruza dominates Badosa, reaches WTA Finals title match

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza has beaten Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-3 and will play for the title of the WTA Finals for the first time in her career. The sixth-seeded Muguruza is the first Spaniard to reach the singles final since 1993 when Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was runner-up to Steffi Graff. The 28-year-old Muguruza lost in the semifinals in 2015. Mugurza awaits the winner of eighth-seeded Anett Kontaveit and fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari who play the other semifinal match later Tuesday.