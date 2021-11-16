Texas AD defends Sarkisian, urges fans not to ‘splinter’

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte urged Texas fans on Tuesday not to “splinter or pull apart” but rather support first-year football coach Steve Sarkisian and the players during the program’s worst losing streak in 65 years. Del Conte wrote in his weekly newsletter that Sarkisian is “building a culture” and has the full support of the athletic department. Texas is 4-6 and has lost five in a row. The Longhorns must win their final two games against West Virginia and Kansas State to become eligible for a bowl.