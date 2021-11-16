US to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup with West Indies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States will host a cricket World Cup for the first time after the allocation of global events from 2024-31. Pakistan will also stage a first major event in 29 years when it defends the Champions Trophy in 2025. India, cricket’s financial driver, received the most global events; the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh. The 2027 ODI World Cup was awarded to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Australia, which will host the T20 World Cup next year, will organize the event again in 2028 with New Zealand. The 2030 T20 World Cup was awarded to England, Ireland and Scotland.