Booker scores 24 points, Suns beat Mavs for 10th straight

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to 10 games, beating the Dallas Mavericks 105-98. Chris Paul drove to the basket and was about to fall out of bounds before finding Ayton for the dunk and a 100-96 lead with 1:27 left. Booker hit a long 3-pointer with the shot clock expiring with 50 seconds left to seal it. The Suns scored 37 points in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks were playing their first game this season without star guard Luka Doncic, who suffered sprains to his left knee and ankle against Denver on Monday. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points for Dallas.