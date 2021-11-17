Browns’ Mayfield ‘beat up’, not practicing with Lions coming

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not practicing Wednesday in hopes of letting several injuries heal as Cleveland prepares to face the winless Detroit Lions. Mayfield has played most of the season with a torn labrum and fracture in his left, non-throwing shoulder. He suffered a bruised right knee in Sunday’s loss to New England, which came a week after he hurt his left foot at Cincinnati. Mayfield said this is probably the most “beat up” he’s been in his career. At this point, Mayfield intends to play Sunday. He missed one game earlier this season because of the shoulder injury, which will likely require offseason surgery.