Confident US sees home wins, road draws as path to World Cup

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — As long as the United States wins its final three home games, the Americans likely will get back to the World Cup. These young Americans stumbled on the road again in qualifying. They wasted an early lead in a choppy 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday night. After a disjointed, physical game at The Office, as Independence Stadium is known, they fell into second place with 15 points. That’s one point behind Canada and two ahead of Mexico and Panama. The U.S. has taken 10 of 12 points at home and gained five of 12 possible points on the road.