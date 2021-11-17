Giants QB Daniel Jones knows all about playing Buccaneers

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For a team not in the same division, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has seen more than his share of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The sixth player chosen in the 2019 draft, Jones got his first start against the Bucs in his rookie season when then coach Pat Shurmur benched two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning after an 0-2 start. The second round came last year in a Monday night game at MetLife Stadium in early November. Jones is again preparing to face Tom Brady and the Bucs, this time in Florida on Monday night.