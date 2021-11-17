Jackson Davis scores 18 as Indiana battles past St. John’s

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots as Indiana fended off a relentless charge by St. John’s 76-74 in the Gavitt Games, a series pitting the Big Ten against the Big East. The Red Storm were visiting Indiana’s Assembly Hall for the first time in 29 years and made it memorable, remorselessly whittling a 14-point first-half deficit down to a chance to win at the buzzer. Julian Champagnie scored 32 points for St. John’s, 22 in the second-half comeback, but his 3-pointer for the game didn’t fall and the Hoosiers Jordan Geronimo controlled the rebound as time expired.