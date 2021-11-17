No. 12 Texas women roll past Southeast Missouri State 88-47

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 13 points, Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Texas beat Southeast Missouri State 88-47. Ebo started a 14-0 run in the first quarter and Allen-Taylor scored the final four points as Texas led 18-4. Allen-Taylor and Rori Harmon combined to score Texas’ final 12 points of the second quarter for a 42-18 lead. Harmon, Aliyah Matharu, and DeYona Gaston each scored 11 points for Texas, which plays at No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday.