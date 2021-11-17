Oklahoma State holds on to top N.C. State 74-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, Bryce Williams and Rondel Walker made six free throws in the final half-minute and Oklahoma State fended off N.C. State 74-68 at the Hall of Fame Showcase. Boone was a sparkplug in the paint for the Cowboys after halftime, throwing down three dunks and blunting N.C State rallies. Walker added 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and six of six free throws, and Tyreek Smith scored 10. Dereon Seabron led the Wolfpack with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Jericole Hellems added 15 of his 18 in the second half and Cam Hayes scored a season-high 16 points.