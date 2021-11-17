Panthers say Barkov will be week-to-week with injury

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov is hurt, and the Florida Panthers are relieved it’s not as bad as initially feared. Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette revealed Wednesday that Barkov will be week-to-week with a knee injury but will not need surgery. Barkov was injured in a knee-to-knee collision with Scott Mayfield of the New York Islanders in the second period of their game Tuesday night. Mayfield was called for a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.