VCU knocks off Vanderbilt 48-37

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vince Williams scored 14 points and VCU beat Vanderbilt 46-37. Jayden Nunn added 11 points and Nick Kern eight for the Rams, who shot only 33% but held Vanderbilt and SEC preseason player of the year Scottie Pippen Jr. to 23%, including 2 of 25 from 3-point range. Hason Ward tied a career high with five blocks. Jordan Wright scored 15 points, the only Commodore in double figures. Pippen was next with eight, going without a field goal in the second half.