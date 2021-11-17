Wizards’ GM Tommy Sheppard gets extension amid fast start

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard has received a contract extension amid Washington’s fast start to the season. Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that Sheppard and Sashi Brown signed multiyear extensions and received promotions. Sheppard now becomes president and GM of the Wizards. Brown, who has served as a chief planning and operations officer, is now president of Monumental Basketball and special advisor to the office of the CEO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. The Wizards were 10-3 entering Wednesday night’s game at Charlotte, the best record in the Eastern Conference and their best start since 1974-75.