Balanced Oklahoma beats East Carolina 79-74 in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson each scored 13 points and Oklahoma beat East Carolina 79-74 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Tristen Newton’s 3-pointer pulled the Pirates to 77-74 with 13 seconds left, their closest margin since the opening minute of the second half. Goldwire sealed it with two free throws. Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill added 12 points apiece for Oklahoma (3-0). Elijah Harkless had 10 points. Newton scored 18 points to lead East Carolina (3-1). It was the first meeting between the teams, and Oklahoma’s first in the invitational.