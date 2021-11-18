Comfortable Berríos skips free agency to stay with Blue Jays

By IAN HARISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Two months with the Toronto Blue Jays was enough to make José Berríos change his mind about waiting one more year to reach free agency. Berríos finalized a $131 million, seven-year deal to stay with the Blue Jays. In doing so, the 27-year-old right-hander passed up the opportunity to hit the open market next offseason. A two-time All Star, Berríos said his decision was simplified by getting a brief taste of life in Toronto after the Blue Jays acquired him from Minnesota on July 30.