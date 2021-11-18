Fans’ return brings fear of violence, virus at Berlin derby

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Violence, fireworks, and the coronavirus. The risks are clear ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga derby between Union Berlin and city rival Hertha. Coronavirus infection rates are setting daily records in Germany this week. But Berlin’s senate has given the go-ahead for Union to fill its stadium for the first time since the pandemic began. Up to 22,012 supporters are permitted at the mostly standing capacity stadium for Hertha’s visit. The last time fans attended the derby in November 2019 it was a fiery encounter with Hertha supporters shooting fireworks onto the field and at Union fans during the game.