Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:30 PM

Giants DB Ryan remembers first experience with Tom Brady

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan vividly recalls the first time he was on the field with Tom Brady.  Coming out of Rutgers as a third-round pick in 2013 Ryan was at an organized team activity with the Patriots. The players were wearing either blue or gray T-shirts. No numbers. Playing with the No. 1 defense Ryan was in pass coverage. The receiver ran a curl pattern and fell. Ryan intercepted the Brady pass and scored. It was nothing Brady did wrong. Bad luck. Ryan said all Brady did was break his own helmet.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content