Morant has big 3rd quarter, Grizzlies beat Clippers 120-108

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 17 of his 28-points in a third-quarter rally in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 120-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points each, and Desmond Bane had 16. Brandon Clarke finished with 14 points, 10 of them in the fourth quarter. Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points and six assists. Reggie Jackson had 18 points, hitting 4 of 8 3-point attempts. Luke Kennard added 15 points for Los Angeles, going 6 of 8 overall and 3 of 4 from 3-point range.