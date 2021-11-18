No. 14 BYU hopes to avoid letdown versus Georgia Southern

By The Associated Press

No. 14 BYU hopes to avoid a letdown as the Cougars visit Georgia Southern. Quarterback Jaren Hall and running back Tyler Allgeier lead an offensive attack and linebacker Ben Bywater leads the defense for a program that’s won three straight following a two-game skid. BYU wants to keep its starters healthy with next week’s game at USC looming, so it might go with backups if it can build a big lead in the second half. The Eagles are coming off a win at Texas State that snapped a four-game losing streak. A capacity crowd of 25,000 is expected at Paulson Stadium.