Plenty at stake when No. 4 Ohio St hosts No. 7 Michigan St

The Associated Press

The Big Ten East race is coming down to the wire the last two weeks of the season and the results also could shake up the College Football Playoff picture. No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday is a big one. With a game against No. 8 Michigan looming next week, the Buckeyes offense is surging at the right time. They scored early and often in last week’s rout of Purdue. The Spartans have already beat Michigan, so can win the division if they take down 19 1/2-point favorite Ohio State and then beat Penn State.