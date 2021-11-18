Tchouameni is Monaco’s latest young talent to catch the eye

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — When Aurelien Tchouameni started his first game for France the 21-year-old midfielder looked like he had been playing at international level for years. There were no nerves as the Monaco player displayed uncommon composure and midfield control at Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier in September. After helping France qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar he looks to boost Monaco in its bid to rise from mid-table when defending champion Lille visits on Friday. Tchouameni will be crucial to Monaco’s hopes of overcoming a slow start and pushing into the Champions League places. Just like last season.