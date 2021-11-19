Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Another goal from Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough this time. Augsburg held on to stun Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich with a 2-1 win in their Bavarian derby. The home team climbed out of the relegation zone with the win. It’s only Augsburg’s third win in 21 league games against its powerful southeastern neighbor, which fell to its second defeat of the season. Bayern had won 16 of their previous 20 meetings. First-half goals from Mads Pedersen and André Hahn were enough for Augsburg. Lewandowski answered with his 14th goal in 12 league games this season.