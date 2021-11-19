Chargers’ Staley: 4 players on COVID list could play Sunday

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Brandon Staley left open the possibility that all four players on the Los Angeles Chargers’ reserve/COVID-19 list could be available Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington, along with linebacker Drue Tranquill tested positive while linebacker Joey Bosa went into protocols as an unvaccinated close contact. Of the three, Bosa has the best chance if he tests negative for a fifth straight day Saturday.