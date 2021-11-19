China says ‘not aware’ of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry is sticking to its line that it isn’t aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her. A ministry spokesperson said Friday that the matter was not a diplomatic question and that he was not aware of the situation. The 35-year-old Peng is a former top ranked player in women’s doubles who won Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. In a since deleted social media post, Peng accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of assaulting her at his home three years ago. The International Olympic Committee declined to comment saying that quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to find a solution for questions of such nature.